A federal judge granted Donald Trump’s request for a neutral third party to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily barred the government from using the trove to develop its criminal investigation into the former president.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, said in a Monday ruling that a so-called special master would review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property. The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided after both sides submit proposals.