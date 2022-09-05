 Skip to content
EU's Von der Leyen Pledges Liquidity Help for Power Producers

Ursula von der Leyen 

Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

European Union emergency interventions in the energy market will include support for electricity producers struggling to find enough cash to guarantee trades after wild swings in natural gas prices. 

Energy ministers are due to meet on Friday to discuss action needed to stabilize Europe’s markets after Russia shut off gas supplies indefinitely on the Nord Stream pipeline. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined some the likely proposals on Twitter that include liquidity help for companies.