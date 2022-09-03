Pakistan added another eight districts to its list of 80 calamity-hit areas as flash flooding in different regions of the country submerged villages and swamped agricultural lands.
Torrential rain has hit areas of northern Pakistan that had been unaffected, causing massive flooding and water entering districts in southern Sindh Province that were previously not impacted, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said by phone Saturday. The floods killed 57 people on Sept. 2 with about a third being children.