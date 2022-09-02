What the FBI Found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate, by the Numbers

The “property inventory” unsealed by a federal judge of what FBI agents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home breaks down what was in each of the 27 boxes and other document collections -- including by level of government classification.

Taken together, the government’s court filings since the Aug. 8 search show that the FBI and other federal officials have retrieved 325 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago in the year and a half since Trump left office. These documents feature all three categories of US classification, including the highest level, “Top Secret,” which covers information that “could reasonably be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.”