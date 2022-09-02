New York DA Is Seizing ‘Looted’ Ancient Artifacts From the Met

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest museum in the United States, has had nine warrants obtained against it since 2017 by the Manhattan District Attorney to seize ancient works of art, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reports.
Six of the search warrants were issued during the past year and the largest seizure came in mid-July when 21 ancient works were confiscated. The items taken in that raid, including a marble head of the goddess Athena and a pair of statues of Castor and Pollux, are valued at more than $11 million according to ICIJ, citing the search warrant.