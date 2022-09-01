Former President Rajapaksa Set to Return to Sri Lanka on Friday

Sri Lanka’s Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set return to the island nation as early as Friday after he fled a surge in anti-government protests in July, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Rajapaksa is expected to stay in a house provided by the government in Colombo, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public yet. Officials in current President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office declined to comment. On Thursday, a local language newspaper Mawbima had also reported about Rajapaksa’s expected return on Friday.