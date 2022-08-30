 Skip to content
Fed Gets New Path to Go Big as Job Openings, Confidence Surprise

  • Two indicators top forecasts, pointing to strength in demand
  • Strong data complicates Fed’s job to tamp down inflation
Barkin Says Fed Will ‘Do What It Takes’ to Lower Inflation

US jobs openings and a consumer confidence gauge both topped forecasts, pointing to strength in household and labor demand that risks sustaining inflationary pressures and raises the prospects for a third straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Conference Board’s August index of sentiment rose to a three-month high, and the report also showed firmer buying plans for appliances and cars. Job vacancies, meanwhile, unexpectedly increased to 11.2 million in July, close to a record and underscoring persistent tightness in the labor market.