 Skip to content
Markets

US Consumer Sentiment Rises to Three-Month High on Easing Prices

  • Inflation expectations in year-ahead drop to 4.8% in August
  • University of Michigan sentiment index climbs to 58.2
A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at a grocery store in Salt Lake City.
A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at a grocery store in Salt Lake City.Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg

“The gains in sentiment were seen across age, education, income, region, and political affiliation, and can be attributed to the recent deceleration in inflation,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

Americans have been battling the fastest inflation in a generation, which is outpacing wage gains, and escalating borrowing costs. While a drop in gas prices has provided some near-term relief, food prices and rent are still extremely elevated, underscoring a painfully high cost of living.