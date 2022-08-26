US Consumer Sentiment Rises to Three-Month High on Easing Prices

“The gains in sentiment were seen across age, education, income, region, and political affiliation, and can be attributed to the recent deceleration in inflation,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.
Americans have been battling the fastest inflation in a generation, which is outpacing wage gains, and escalating borrowing costs. While a drop in gas prices has provided some near-term relief, food prices and rent are still extremely elevated, underscoring a painfully high cost of living.