Trump’s Return of Top-Secret Files Convinced FBI He Had More

The 15 boxes of documents that former President Donald Trump turned over to the National Archives in January contained intelligence about eavesdropping and other foreign surveillance, prompting the FBI’s August search for more loosely stored secrets.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicated in an affidavit supporting the search released Friday that the records Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago also contained information about clandestine human sources and data collection authorized under a secret body known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The documents also included markings that forbids foreign nationals from seeing them.