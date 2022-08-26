Stacey Abrams's Rising Financial Fortunes Draw Fire From the Right

Stacey Abrams is known for upending Georgia’s Republican-dominated politics, her voting-rights activism and even for pseudonymously writing romance novels. On the campaign trail for governor, the Democrat is emphasizing a different role: businesswoman.
The former Georgia House minority leader has been touting her credentials as a serial entrepreneur who understands the needs of small businesses. It was the subject of one of her first ads. It featured prominently in an economic speech she gave earlier this month. She regaled a crowd about it at a recent gathering in an Atlanta suburb, saying a fintech company she co-founded in 2010 should be a model for helping small businesses handle cash flow.