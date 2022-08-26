Smallest US Corn Crop Since 2019 Signals Higher Food Costs Ahead

The US is set to harvest its smallest corn crop in three years, dashing hopes that one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters would give some relief to a global grain supply crunch and a break on higher food prices.
The corn harvest in the world’s biggest producer will total 13.759 billion bushels, according to estimates Friday from Farm Journal Inc.’s agricultural marketing arm, Pro Farmer. That’s down 4.2% from the US Department of Agriculture’s estimate of two weeks ago and, if realized, would be the smallest bounty since 2019.