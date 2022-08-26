 Skip to content
Inflation Will Keep Driving Markets Lower, Amundi’s Blanque Says

  • Ex-Amundi CIO sees entrenched CPI despite central bank action
  • Markets pricing in an overly swift retreat of price pressures
The Western world can expect to live with inflation running between 4% and 5% for years, and sharply lower asset prices as a result, according to Pascal Blanque, chairman of the Amundi Institute.

The new environment comes as policy makers balk at the risks to growth needed to quash decades-high price growth, said Blanque, a former chief investment officer of Amundi SA. Central banks will end up prioritizing nominal growth and “tolerating” higher inflation with relatively low real-interest rates, he said.