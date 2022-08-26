China Oceanwide Gets Time to Repay Debt on Manhattan Tower Site

China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd., the developer that’s struggled to salvage $3.5 billion of US real estate investments, reached a forbearance agreement with lenders on a site where it planned to build one of lower Manhattan’s tallest towers.

The deal marks a reversal from May, when Oceanwide said it had lost control of the property at 80 South St. after defaulting on a $165 million loan from DW Partners. Under the agreement, Oceanwide will make “extension payments” through October and has an option to extend the standstill for another month.