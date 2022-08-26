 Skip to content
China Oceanwide Gets Time to Repay Debt on Manhattan Tower Site

  • Forbearance deal comes after default on $165 million loan
  • Developer planned a 1,500-foot tower near the Brooklyn Bridge
The New York City skyline.

The New York City skyline.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd., the developer that’s struggled to salvage $3.5 billion of US real estate investments, reached a forbearance agreement with lenders on a site where it planned to build one of lower Manhattan’s tallest towers. 

The deal marks a reversal from May, when Oceanwide said it had lost control of the property at 80 South St. after defaulting on a $165 million loan from DW Partners. Under the agreement, Oceanwide will make “extension payments” through October and has an option to extend the standstill for another month.