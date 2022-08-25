 Skip to content
Politics

Solomon Islands Threatens to Ban Journalists After China Reports

  • Australia’s ABC claims Beijing influence in Solomon Islands
  • Solomons PM accuses ABC of “racism and racial stereotyping”
The Solomon Islands government threatened to ban “disrespectful and demeaning” journalists from entering in response to an Australian documentary that alleged widespread Beijing influence in the Pacific country.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accused the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) of promoting “racism and racial stereotyping” in a lengthy statement published Wednesday, and warned the government would “ensure that racial practices are eliminated from the Solomon Islands.”