 Skip to content
Markets
Economics

Fed Can’t Blink After Being ‘Asleep at the Wheel,’ El-Erian Says

  • Framework ‘not fit for purpose’ and creates huge challenge
  • Central bank failed at communication and analysis, he says
The Federal Reserve “should not blink” as it addresses hot inflation, said Mohamed El-Erian.

The Federal Reserve “should not blink” as it addresses hot inflation, said Mohamed El-Erian.

Photographer: Giulio Napolitano/Bloomberg
Updated on

The Federal Reserve “should not blink” as it addresses hot inflation, and Chair Jerome Powell faces a “huge” challenge finding ways to cool price growth without damaging the economy as he prepares to address the global central banking community, said Mohamed El-Erian. 

“The Fed is so late that it’s looking at two challenges: putting the inflation genie back into the bottle and it’s looking at not creating too much damage to economic growth and inequality,” El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Thursday.