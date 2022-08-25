Fed Can’t Blink After Being ‘Asleep at the Wheel,’ El-Erian Says

The Federal Reserve “should not blink” as it addresses hot inflation, and Chair Jerome Powell faces a “huge” challenge finding ways to cool price growth without damaging the economy as he prepares to address the global central banking community, said Mohamed El-Erian.
“The Fed is so late that it’s looking at two challenges: putting the inflation genie back into the bottle and it’s looking at not creating too much damage to economic growth and inequality,” El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Thursday.