Chinese State Media Defend Covid Zero, Warn Against ‘Lying Flat’

  • State media warns against relying on herd immunity for control
  • Xi’s approach credited as bringing certainty to world economy
China reported 1,634 local infections for Wednesday, down from a peak of 3,400 a week ago and the fourth straight day of declines.&nbsp;

Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

China’s state media defended the country’s increasingly costly zero tolerance approach to Covid-19, saying inactivity from “lying flat” would be disastrous, as outbreaks in its tourism hotspots abate.  

The dynamic Covid Zero method created a safe and stable environment for China’s development and brings greater certainty to the world economy, the State Council-affiliated newspaper Economic Daily said in a column on Thursday. The recent damage to the country’s growth stems from Covid itself, not measures to contain it, the paper said.