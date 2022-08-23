 Skip to content
Green
Electric Vehicles

Delays Keep Piling Up for Texas Steel Mill Critical to EV Transition

  • Steel Dynamics pushes back timeline for plant in Sinton, Texas
  • New mill won’t reach 80% utilization until end of year
Mark Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics, in 2013.

Mark Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics, in 2013.

Photographer: Peter Foley/Bloomberg

By

From

Delays are adding up for a new Texas mill being built by one of the largest US steelmakers to supply metal for electric vehicles.

Steel Dynamics Inc. told a crowd of more than 1,000 people that its Sinton, Texas, mill won’t reach 80% utilization until the end of the year, pushing back a previous timeline to reach that level by three months. Chief Executive Officer Mark Millett revealed at an industry conference in Atlanta that delays that dogged the mill in July were due to equipment problems and power issues related to a substation.