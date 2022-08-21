 Skip to content
Powell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Hole

  • Fed chair will speak amid high inflation, investor optimism
  • ECB, BoE officials also set to attend annual Fed conference
Another 75-Basis Point Fed Hike Is Baked in the Cake: Pang

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will have a chance -- if he wants to take it -- to reset expectations in financial markets when central bankers gather this week at their annual Jackson Hole retreat.