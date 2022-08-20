 Skip to content
Equality

They Pledged Not to Prosecute Abortions. The Reality Is Tougher

  • Some discretion on bringing charges, but bans still pose peril
  • Florida state attorney fired after refusing to enforce new law
A woman waits for her appointment to receive an abortion at a clinic&nbsp;in West Palm Beach, Florida, in July.

Photographer: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

By

When the US Supreme Court toppled the constitutional right to abortion, some prosecutors in cities and counties across the country vowed to refrain from enforcing new state-imposed bans on the procedure. Such promises may be hard to keep.

Just ask Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, Florida, a state where abortion is now illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In June, after the Supreme Court ruling, Warren joined a group of prosecutors and some state attorneys general in a written pledge not to pursue criminal charges in abortion cases. By August, he was out of a job. 