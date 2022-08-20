Leader of Peru’s 2005 Uprising to Be Released Early From Prison

Antauro Humala, brother of Peru’s former president Ollanta Humala, will be released after a reduction on his 19-year sentence due to time devoted to work and education while in prison, the country’s penitentiary authority INPE said in a statement on Twitter.
“The inmate has worked and studied 3,667 days, which has allowed him to redeem one year and seven months on his sentence,” INPE said. Omar Mendez, head of INPE, told RPP Radio on Friday night that Humala will be released between August 20 and August 22.