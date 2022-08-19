 Skip to content
Italy Right-Wing Bloc Nears 50% Support in Poll for Autumn Vote

  • Meloni grouping eyes majority big enough to alter constitution
  • Backing for right surges as rivals can’t agree on common force
An election poster&nbsp;of Giorgia Meloni,&nbsp;in Rome.

Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

The right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party neared a landmark level of support, registering 49.8% of voter approval for Italy’s Sept. 25 election, in a survey by the Tecne research institute. 

A strong election result by Meloni’s bloc could see it garner enough votes in parliament to reach a two-thirds majority. That could allow the right to push through changes to the constitution, possibly including enhanced powers for the prime minister’s office or direct election of the country’s president. 