Germany’s Drive to Replace Russian Gas Can’t Rely on Canada

Germany’s push to find alternative sources of gas and end its dependence on Russia has yielded limited success and there is no short-term relief in sight ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Canada starting Sunday.
The North American nation is one of the world’s biggest gas producers and Scholz will discuss closer energy cooperation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But the government in Berlin does not expect an agreement anytime soon to buy Canadian liquefied natural gas, and instead has shifted its focus to a partnership on green hydrogen, according to officials familiar with the situation.