Deer Park’s Burg Backs Up Tesla Barbs With Huge Short Bets

While Elon Musk has plenty of Wall Street detractors, Scott Burg may be the first distressed-bond manager to make a multibillion-dollar options bet that Musk’s Tesla Inc. will be “squashed like a bug.”
Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co. who made the prediction in a 2020 tweet, acquired put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week. The shares covered by the puts had a face value of about $3.2 billion at the end of June, though the amount the firm has at risk would be far lower.