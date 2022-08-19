 Skip to content
Deer Park’s Burg Backs Up Tesla Barbs With Huge Short Bets

  • The firm added puts on 4.8 million Tesla shares last quarter
  • Options buoyed Deer Park’s returns through first half of 2022
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., waves to the media on arrival at the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory construction site in Gruenheide, Germany, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. 
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., waves to the media on arrival at the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory construction site in Gruenheide, Germany, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
While Elon Musk has plenty of Wall Street detractors, Scott Burg may be the first distressed-bond manager to make a multibillion-dollar options bet that Musk’s Tesla Inc. will be “squashed like a bug.” 

Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co. who made the prediction in a 2020 tweet, acquired put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week. The shares covered by the puts had a face value of about $3.2 billion at the end of June, though the amount the firm has at risk would be far lower.     