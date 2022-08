The fear of missing out, or FOMO, is a driving force behind some casual crypto investors. Usually, one doesn't develop FOMO out of thin air. There’s typically someone or something behind it. That FOMO can be enhanced by watching friends and family enter the cryptosphere and succeed.

There’s some evidence that personal relationships are key in driving new money into crypto. That’s great for everyone when the investment is doing well, but what happens when the markets shift and they start losing money?