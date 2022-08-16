China’s central bank set its fixing for the yuan weaker on Tuesday, failing to show any overt pushback after the currency slid to a three-month low against the dollar the previous day.
The People’s Bank of China set the yuan reference at 6.7730 per dollar, 0.5% lower than the previous print, largest daily cut since Aug. 3. The level though was virtually in line with the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. The offshore yuan slid as much as 1.2% Monday after the central bank bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy.