Ukraine Latest: Russian Weapons Dumps Hit in Kherson Region

Ukraine’s military is focusing on a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have rendered inoperable key bridges across the Dnipro River that Russian troops had used for months to transport supplies. The UK said Moscow’s forces are now probably reliant on hazardous pontoon ferry crossings for ground resupplies.

The Ukraine army’s southern operational command said on Facebook that it had destroyed Russian ammunition depots in Nova Kakhovka, upriver from Kherson, and Muzikivka. Explosions were reported and plumes of smoke visible in social media posts. The strikes were unconfirmed.