Ukraine Latest: Second Grain Flotilla Sails; Nuclear Worries

A second caravan of vessels sailed early Sunday from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports carrying agricultural products, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. Late Saturday, the first incoming cargo ship since the signing of a safe-transit agreement between arrived for loading.

The head of the UN’s atomic agency warned of “potentially catastrophic consequences” in its first response to shelling Friday around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Ukraine said Russia targeted the facility, calling it “an act of terror.” Moscow said Kyiv was behind the incident and that it would complain to the UN.