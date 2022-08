Meta Platforms Inc., one of the few S&P 500 companies without debt, is making its US bond market debut Thursday.

The social media giant that includes Facebook and Instagram is selling bonds in as many as four parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.75 to 1.8 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.