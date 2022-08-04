 Skip to content
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion

  • Partnership will help clients oversee their Bitcoin exposure
  • Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens
BlackRock Inc. is partnering with Coinbase Global Inc. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, marking a major push into cryptocurrencies for the world’s largest asset manager.

Top clients will be able to use BlackRock’s Aladdin investment-management system to oversee their exposure to Bitcoin along with other portfolio assets such as stocks and bonds, and to facilitate financing and trading on Coinbase’s exchange, according to a statement Thursday. The focus of the partnership with Coinbase, the biggest US crypto-trading platform, “will initially be on Bitcoin,” BlackRock said.