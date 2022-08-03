 Skip to content
Politics

Trump Aide Navarro Sued by US Over Private Email Account Records

Peter Navarro, former White House trade adviser.

Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

The US Justice Department sued former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, claiming he’s refused to provide the National Archives with emails retained on a private account he used while working for President Donald Trump.

“Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration,” the Justice Department said a in complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, DC.