Solana Brings Crypto to Real World While Virtual Setbacks Abound

The hack of thousands of digital wallets related to Solana was the talk of the crypto world Wednesday, except at the recently opened retail space dedicated to the blockchain network that is located in New York’s Hudson Yards.
While Solana Spaces sat largely empty shortly after it opened at 10 a.m., the site saw much more traffic during its inaugural opening last week, with “Solana Spaces Ambassadors” roaming the store eager to help educate the crypto curious. That’s the goal of the IRL, or in real life, experience that operators of the facility want to deliver. The store follows the introduction of Solana Mobile’s Saga, an Android phone.