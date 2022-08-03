Ex-Lukoil Traders Jump to US-Based Hartree’s Fuel Oil Desk

Hartree Partners LP, the commodities trading firm founded by a pair of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veterans, hired three ex-Lukoil PJSC traders to build out its fuel oil desk.
Harry Thwaites, the former global head of fuel oil trading at Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco SA, is now Hartree’s senior fuel oil trader in London, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Marc Holm, also previously with Lukoil, started this summer as a senior fuel oil trader based in Houston. A third Litasco alum, Kevin Brown, was hired for a US desk, while Roberto Levier, formerly of Monjasa, joined as a marine fuel trader in London.