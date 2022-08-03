Surprise Win for Abortion Rights in Kansas Hints at Tough Midterms for Republicans

Kansas’ resounding rejection of an effort to allow new restrictions on abortion access hinted at Republican vulnerability in the midterm elections, opening a path for Democrats to win over more-moderate GOP voters in November.
Tuesday’s referendum in a Republican stronghold was the first abortion-related ballot measure this year. Abortion-rights supporters in Michigan, where Joe Biden prevailed in 2020 after Donald Trump’s 2016 triumph, are trying to arrange a vote in November. Voters will also weigh in on abortion rights in California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont in the general election.