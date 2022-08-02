 Skip to content
Ukraine Latest: Scholz Praises Trudeau; US Sending More Weapons

Ukrainian gunmen fire a US made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Aug. 1.

Photographer: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

Bloomberg News
Updated on

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised his Canadian counterpart for his “strong decision” to allow the shipment of turbines back to Europe that are crucial to the operation of a key Russian gas pipeline.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, Scholz pushed back against criticism that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had undermined Russian sanctions, and said releasing the turbines -- which were undergoing repairs in Canada -- eliminated a potential Russian excuse for cutting gas supplies.