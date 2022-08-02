MicroStrategy’s Saylor Drops CEO Role as Company Posts $1 Billion Loss

MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor gave up his chief executive officer title and said he’ll focus more on Bitcoin after the enterprise-software maker reported a loss of more than $1 billion related to the second-quarter plunge in the price of the cryptocurrency.
Saylor, who founded the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company in 1989, will continue to serve as executive chairman. MicroStrategy President Phong Le will take on the chief executive role. The company also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register $450 million in stock.