DAZN Nears Football-Broadcast Deal With Sky in Italy

Online sports broadcaster DAZN Group Ltd. is in advanced talks with rival Comcast Corp.’s Sky about a distribution partnership for Italy’s top football league, Serie A, according to people familiar with the matter.
DAZN, which last year won a deal valued at 2.5 billion euros (then $3 billion) to become the exclusive domestic broadcaster of Serie A, now plans to share broadcast rights with Sky Italia, the people said, asking not to be mentioned since the discussions aren’t public. A final agreement hasn’t been reached though a deal could be announced as soon as this week, the people said. Financial terms weren’t available.