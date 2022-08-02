China Slaps Export Ban on 100 Taiwan Brands Before Pelosi Visit

China barred shipments from more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters in an apparent effort to impose economic pressure on a key industry ahead of an expected visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
China’s General Administration of Customs imposed the ban Monday, according to local outlet United Daily News, which said affected goods included seafood, tea and honey. The issue was outdated information on import documentations, the Taipei-based Apple Daily reported, adding that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration was trying to understand more about the problem.