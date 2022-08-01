Japan Proposes Record Minimum Wage Hike as Inflation Hits

Japan is set to raise its minimum wage by the most on record, a boost for low-income households as they try to cope with the increasing costs of living.
An advisory panel at the labor ministry decided late Monday to seek a rise in the national average of minimum hourly pay by 31 yen, or 3.3%, from the current 930 yen ($7.07) this fiscal year, according to the ministry. If finalized, that will be a record hike both in terms of the amount and percentage difference since the government began using hourly pay as the benchmark in 2002.