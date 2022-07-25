 Skip to content
Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

  • Oliver Blume takes on what may be a record European listing
  • Expanding in US, shoring up China position will be tough tasks
Oliver BlumePhotographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg
As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.

A diverse set of pressing issues await the 53-year-old ascending to the job Herbert Diess has been ousted from. Lead among them will be listing Porsche AG -- VW’s most prized asset -- amid the worst climate for initial public offerings in years, and fixing protracted problems at the software division postponing new electric Porsches and Audis.