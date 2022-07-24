Arab-Spring Warning Spurs Ramaphosa to Tout Growth-Plan Progress

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is making progress on a plan to boost economic growth, after he was criticized by one of the nation’s former leaders for failing to deliver the plan.

Ramaphosa on Feb. 10 pledged to provide a comprehensive social compact -- in cooperation with business, labor unions and civil society -- within 100 days. Former President Thabo Mbeki last week slammed Ramaphosa for not fulfilling that promise, and warned that growing poverty and lawlessness in the country risks triggering protests that engulfed the Arab world a decade ago.