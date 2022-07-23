Bank of England Seeks to Preserve Role of Cash in Transactions

Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
Simon Chamorro has a radical idea for cryptocurrency. His startup Valiu uses blockchain to offer digital exchange in the hopes of protecting fellow Venezuelans from hyperinflation. If the experiment succeeds, it could be a template for struggling economies everywhere.
Orange, Masmovil Sign Binding Deal to Combine Spain Operations
UK Satellite Operator OneWeb Said to Near Merger With Eutelsat
Musk’s Go Private Tweet Suit Heads to a Settlement Conference
Twitter Spy Trial Exposes Betrayal of Saudi Arabia Dissidents
Anti-Instagram App BeReal Takes Top Spot on Apple Despite Crashes
Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says $10 Billion in Grain Available
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Survives No-Confidence Vote
Apartment and Warehouse Deals Start to Sputter as Rates Sting
China Evergrande CEO, CFO Exit in Internal Probe of Deposit Use
Trevor Bauer's Accuser Says She Didn't Lie About Abuse
WWE’s McMahon Says He Is Retiring Amid Misconduct Probe
Conservatives Shouldn't Write Off ‘Trussonomics’ Just Yet
Stuck In Air Travel Hell? Blame the Long Shadow of Covid
Female CEOs Become Less Rare in Industrial Sector
Ghosts of 2012 Haunt Europe as Rate Hikes Begin
The AI Platform Behind a Bezos-Backed Startup’s Vegan Burgers
The $260 Swatch-Omega MoonSwatch Is Reviving the Budget Brand
Hyundai Says It Has ‘No Evidence’ of Child Labor at Alabama Unit
Bauer Hockey Halts Backing of Tournament on Sex Assault Scandal
Supreme Court Clears the Way for Jackson to Hear UNC Race Case, Not Harvard
How to Think About Your Carbon Footprint
Lab-Grown Wildebeest on the Menu as Cultured Meat Market Grows
At Philadelphia Eviction Court, Showing Up on Time Is Half the Battle
How to Be a Good Climate Mayor
Why Neighborhoods and Small Businesses Thrive in Tokyo
Bankman-Fried’s FTX Makes Proposal for Bankrupt Voyager With Eye on Customers
Central African Regional Bank Seeks Common Digital Currency
Crypto Stocks Get Boost From Retail Traders Who Drove Meme Craze
The Bank of England is seeking to preserve the role of traditional banknotes and coins in everyday transactions, keeping it an option for consumers as electronic forms of payment grow in popularity.