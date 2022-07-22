Pakistan Says Concerns ‘Overblown’ With Rupee Set For Plunge

Pakistan will meet its elevated funding needs comfortably with the International Monetary Fund bailout remaining on track, the central bank said, even as the rupee is set for its biggest plunge since 1998.
The South Asian nation needs a total $33.5 billion in the year through June 2023, while available financing stands at $35.9 billion for the period, according to a presentation State Bank of Pakistan’s Acting Governor Murtaza Syed made to foreign investors this week, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg. The nation’s currency has lost 7.9% of its value this week, as the IMF’s expected loan is seen as insufficient to avert a default.