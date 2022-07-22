Gold Holds Gain as Traders Weigh Growth Concerns, ECB Rate Hike

Gold steadied after posting its biggest gain in more than a month as investors weighed renewed concerns over economic growth amid tightening monetary policy.
Bullion is heading for its first weekly advance in six weeks as the US dollar retreats from a record hit on July 14 and as Treasuries surged Thursday, pushing the 10-year yield below 3%. Fears of a recession are mounting as data Thursday showed jobless claims at an eight-month high and a slump in one regional factory outlook. One index of leading economic indicators is pointing to a contraction.