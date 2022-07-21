Treasuries Resurgent After Post-ECB Blip, Taking Yields Below 3%

US Treasury yields tumbled after weaker-than-expected economic data reversed early selling pressure in the wake of a half-point rate hike by the European Central Bank.
The five-year yield fell as much as 19 basis points to around 2.97% in New York trading, while the 10-year yield dropped as much as 16 basis points to 2.87%, sharply reversing an earlier spike. Australia bonds echoed the rally in Treasuries, with yields on the nation’s 10-year notes falling as much as 14 basis points to 3.43% on Friday.