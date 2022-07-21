Starbucks China Rival Seeking Funds at $1.2 Billion Value, Sources Say

The China operator of coffee chain % Arabica is weighing a new funding round and could seek a valuation for its business in the country of as much as $1.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lucky Ace International Ltd., which holds the exclusive franchise of the Japanese coffee retailer in Greater China, is looking to raise about $300 million to bankroll its expansion and has reached out to potential investors for the round, the people said. Lucky Ace was valued at about $800 million to $900 million in its last funding round, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.