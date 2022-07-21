 Skip to content
South Africa Surprises With Biggest Rate Hike in Two Decades

  • Central bank raises key rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
  • Rand gains as much as 0.6% on announcement; bonds rally
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa's central bank.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
South Africa’s central bank surprised financial markets by delivering its biggest increase in borrowing costs in almost two decades, and signaled a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy ahead. The rand rallied.

The monetary policy committee raised the repurchase interest rate to 5.5% from 4.75%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday in an online briefing. It’s the biggest hike since September 2002 and marks the first time that the central bank has moved by 75 basis points -- in either direction -- since the turn of the century. 