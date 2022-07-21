South Africa’s central bank surprised financial markets by delivering its biggest increase in borrowing costs in almost two decades, and signaled a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy ahead. The rand rallied.
The monetary policy committee raised the repurchase interest rate to 5.5% from 4.75%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday in an online briefing. It’s the biggest hike since September 2002 and marks the first time that the central bank has moved by 75 basis points -- in either direction -- since the turn of the century.