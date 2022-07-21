Former QuantumScape, Tesla Executive Joins Battery Startup Working on Nickel Rival

Celina Mikolajczak, who abruptly left solid-state battery maker QuantumScape Corp. last month, has joined a startup that’s working on battery technology it says could ease supply shortages and reduce US dependence on China to power electric vehicles.

Mikolajczak, a veteran of Tesla Inc. and Panasonic Corp., will become chief battery technology officer of Lyten, a closely held battery-materials company based in San Jose, California. Lyten has developed a proprietary form of three-dimensional graphene that can be used to enhance lithium-sulfur batteries. Most lithium-ion batteries in the US EV market today run on nickel-based chemistry.