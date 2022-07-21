A Third of UK Homes Seen Falling Into Energy Poverty by October

Idea Generation: Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs got his first taste of rap success when he signed a deal with Interscope Records in 2007. But a man ahead of his time, Gibbs was unable to capitalize on the opportunity and within a couple years would find himself dropped and blackballed. Today he approaches 40 years-old at the top of his game, with accolades, respect and blossoming financial opportunity.