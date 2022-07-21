A Third of UK Homes Seen Falling Into Energy Poverty by October

Surging energy prices are projected to push one in three British households into fuel poverty by October, intensifying the cost-of-living crisis and heaping pressure on the new prime minister to take swift action.
The number of homes spending more than 10% of total income on energy will jump to 8.2 million that month, when bills are set to rise about 60%, according to charity National Energy Action. The stark outlook takes into account a £400 ($480) discount on bills for all consumers, laid out by the government in May.