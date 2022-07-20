Russians May Face First Hague War Crimes Case by End of Year

The International Criminal Court is aiming to put forward its first case over alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine as early as this winter, according to people familiar with the matter.

An initial case could be presented by the end of the year or early next year, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A definitive date has not been set and the process could slip as it takes time to prepare a case, the people added. The people declined to disclose the specific details of the case being considered.