Older and Younger Bosses Disagree on Remote Work

Bosses and workers rarely agree on what matters when it comes to the future of work. But there’s division even within the c-suite, particularly regarding the disparate treatment remote and in-office workers can face.
Younger executives cited those inequities as their top concern around flexible work arrangements, but the same issue ranked dead last among their older counterparts, according to the Future Forum, a research consortium backed by Slack Technologies Inc. The group of about 100 older executives, most of whom were in their 50s, said coordination of hybrid-work schedules was their top concern, followed by productivity and learning. The 400 or so younger execs also fretted about scheduling, along with culture.